USD/CAD testing highs near 1.3070 on USMCA headlines

- USD/CAD challenging the upside amid trade deal worries, weaker oil prices.
- USMCA debate by Democrats underway, appear split on the new trade deal.
- Eyes on USD dynamics, risk sentiment ahead of US-China trade deal signing.
The Canadian dollar trades near daily lows vs. its American counterpart amid a divide over the new NAFTA trade deal. USD/CAD extends its overnight recovery and flirts with daily highs of 1.3072, marginally up on the day.
The new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), is being debated by six Democratic presidential candidates now in Iowa, Reuters reports.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are on the opposite sides of the table, with Warren supporting the USMCA while Sanders said he is against it. Sanders said he opposes the trade deal because it does not include the phrase "climate change" in it.
This comes as Senate Republicans are attempting to pass the stalled US trade deal with Mexico and Canada this week before President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins this Thursday.
The resource-linked CAD also remains pressured by the recent weakness in oil prices after the weekly Crude Stocks data, published by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday, showed a build in inventories last week.
Further, the US dollar consolidates the recent losses against its main competitors after the USD bulls were hammered down by in-line with estimates US CPI data and renewed concerns over the US tariffs on China.
The news that the US did not plan to cut China tariffs until after the Nov election continues to weigh on the risk sentiment, as markets eagerly await the details of the US-China phase one trade deal ahead of the signing ceremony due later on Wednesday at 1630 GMT.
USD/CAD Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3068
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3066
|Daily SMA50
|1.3169
|Daily SMA100
|1.3193
|Daily SMA200
|1.3245
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3047
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2956
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
