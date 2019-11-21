USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Sustained move beyond descending trend-line awaited

- Bulls still seemed struggling to make it through a descending trend-line.
- The set-up support prospects for a retest of Oct. swing high, mid-1.3300s.
The USD/CAD pair held steady near multi-week tops, just above the 1.3300 handle, with bulls still awaiting a sustained breakthrough a 5-1/2 month-old descending trend-line resistance.
Given that the overnight move beyond the very important 200-day SMA, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned trend-line barrier might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts, reinforcing the constructive outlook.
However, traders are likely to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the said barrier before positioning for a subsequent appreciating move towards October monthly swing highs near mid-1.3300s.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might attract some dip-buying near the 1.3275 region (200-DMA), which if broken might negate the positive bias and prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade.
Below the said support, the pair is likely to accelerate the corrective slide further towards challenging the 1.3200 handle before eventually dropping to the next major support near the 1.3160-50 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3181
|Daily SMA50
|1.3215
|Daily SMA100
|1.3206
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3403
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.