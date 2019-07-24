USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggling to cut through the falling channel hurdle

- USD/CAD is trapped in a bearish channel.
- A channel breakout would confirm a short-term bullish reversal.
USD/CAD is having a tough time piercing the resistance of the upper edge of the falling channel for the second day.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.3135, having faced rejection at the falling channel resistance, currently at 1.3146. The channel resistance located at 1.3155 yesterday proved a tough nut to crack.
A close above 1.3135 today would confirm a bearish channel breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change and open the doors to 1.3262 (200-day moving average).
A repeated failure to beat the channel resistance may embolden sellers, yielding a drop to the 21-day moving average, currently at 1.3085.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Pivot levels
-
- R3 1.3215
- R2 1.319
- R1 1.3165
- PP 1.314
-
- S1 1.3115
- S2 1.309
- S3 1.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits lowest since May 31, eyes 1.11
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1144, the lowest level since May 31, and could slide further toward 1.11 during the day ahead. The bearish bias is due to an inverted flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.
GBP/USD: Falling channel, RSI weakness cap the moves above 23.6% Fibo.
Although a 3-day long descending trend-channel portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, soft RSI and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limit further declines as the quote trades around 1.2435 during the early Asian.
USD/JPY: Bulls take a breather amid negative S&P futures
USD/JPY is virtually flat in Asia, following a series of bullish daily candlesticks on the charts and amid broad USD strength. The bulls take a breather amid negative S&P 500 futures, awaiting fresh trading impetus.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Eurozone PMI Preview: Looking ahead to Lagarde
The composite PMI is expected to decline to 52.1 in July from 52.2 in June. The PMI for manufacturing is predicted to be unchanged at 47.6. The services score is projected to drop to 53.3.