USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Pivots around 200-DMA, just below 1.3300 handle

- USD/CAD remains confined well within a one-week-old trading range.
- Bulls are likely to wait for a move beyond a descending trend-line hurdle.
The USD/CAD pair has been pivoting around the very important 200-day SMA, well within 70-75 pips broader trading range over the past one week or so.
Given the recent rally of around 250 pips from late-October swing low, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart, though have struggled to gain strong traction, maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for further gains.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through a near six-month-old descending trend-line before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Sustained strength above the mentioned barrier now seems to set the stage for a move towards October monthly swing highs, around mid-1.3300s.
The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3380-85 intermediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards the 1.3400 handle.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to show some resilience below the 200-DMA and attract some dip-buying near the 1.3260 region.
Failure to defend the said support might negate the positive bias and prompt some technical selling, turning the pair vulnerable to slide towards the 1.3200 mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3287
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3231
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3216
|Daily SMA200
|1.3278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.326
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3329
