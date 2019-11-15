USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback weaker against CAD, settles near 1.3230 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is ending the week virtually unchanged near 1.3230 level. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3280 resistance. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
 
The Loonie on the daily chart is trading below the 1.3250 level and the 200-day simple moving averages (DMA). This Friday, USD/CAD declined on USD weakness.
 

 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, buyers must break above the 1.3280 resistance to reach the 1.3320 level on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 1.3230 level followed by the 1.3213 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3233
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.3208
Daily SMA100 1.32
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

