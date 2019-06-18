USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback ends the day near its low against CAD sub-1.3400

- USD/CAD remains bullish above its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).
- The level to beat for bulls is 1.3400 which is a cluster of many technical levels.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market found some resistance at 1.3440 and the 50 SMA.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD is currently rejecting the 1.3400 figure and the 100/200 SMAs. There is strong support at 1.3350, the 100 SMA on the daily chart and the weekly Fibonacci of 38.2%.
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
The 50 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA suggesting that the market is losing some bullish momentum in the near term. A break below 1.3380 weak support (weekly Fibonacci of 23.6%) can lead to a drop to 1.3350. On the flip side, resistance is at 1.3400 figure, this level is a cluster of several technical indicators according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If broken the market could potentially break sharply up towards 1.3500 figure.
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3381
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3413
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3407
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3282
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.342
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3393
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3452
