USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback consolidates last week gains near 1.3400 handle

USD/CAD daily chart


USD/CAD is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). Last week bulls recovered quite some ground bouncing from the 200 DSMA.


USD/CAD 4-hour chart


USD/CAD is consolidating in the 1.3400-1.3430 zone just below the 200 SMA. The market is gathering some momentum above the 50 SMA. 


USD/CAD 30-minute chart


The currency pair is trading above 1.3300 support and its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. A break above 1.3430 can lead to 1.3480 and 1.3500 figure. Support is at 1.3360 and 1.3300.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3401
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3408
Daily SMA50 1.3413
Daily SMA100 1.335
Daily SMA200 1.3281
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3424
Previous Daily Low 1.3324
Previous Weekly High 1.3424
Previous Weekly Low 1.3242
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3386
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3362
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.335
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3552

 

 

