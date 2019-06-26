USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback bears challenging last week low near 1.3150

USD/CAD is consolidating last week losses.

Bears need a breakout below last week low at 1.3150 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading below the 1.3200 figure and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD remains under pressure below the main SMAs. Sellers want to break below 1.3150 (last week low) to reach 1.3120 and 1.3084 swing lows.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is testing last week low. Resistances are seen at 1.3200, 1.3232, 1.3310 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels