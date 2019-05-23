USD/CAD technical analysis: Bullish advance beyond 1.3500 remains difficult to do

USD/CAD daily chart



USD/CAD stays trapped in the 1.3400-1.3500 range while still evolving above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart



USD/CAD once again found resistance at the 1.3500 resistance.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart

Sellers want a break below the 1.3470 figure while bears will try to defend the 1.3500 resistance. Support to the downside can be seen near 1.3450, 13400 and 1.3360 levels.





Additional key levels