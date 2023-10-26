USD/CAD surrenders intraday gains to multi-month top, back below 1.3800 ahead of US GDP

- USD/CAD pulls back a bit after rising to a seven-month high earlier this Thursday.
- Weaker Crude Oil prices and a bullish USD supports prospects for additional gains.
- Traders now look to the US Q3 GDP and other US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair retreats a few pips from its highest level since March touched during the early part of the European session and currently trades just below the 1.3800 mark, unchanged for the day.
The intraday pullback could be attributed to some profit-taking, especially after a strong rally of over 150 pips from the weekly low, around the 1.3660 region touched on Tuesday and ahead of important US economic data. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and a modest downtick in Crude Oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbs back closer to a 16-year peak, around the 5% threshold breached earlier this week. Apart from this, the risk-off mood benefits the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is lending support to the USD/CAD pair.
Against the backdrop of concerns that the raging Israel-Hamas war could spill over to the wider Middle East region, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. The looming recession risk, meanwhile, raises doubts over a strong global fuel demand and weighs on Crude Oil prices. This, along with the Bank of Canada's (BoC) relatively dovish outlook, undermines the Canadian Dollar.
The Canadian central bank held its benchmark interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.0% for the second straight month in light of a slowing economy and lowered its 2023 growth estimate to 1.2% from 1.8% in July. The BoC, meanwhile, sees inflation staying above the 2% target and averaging around 3.5% through mid-2024. This left the door open for more rate hikes, which, in turn, is seen holding back bulls from placing fresh bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Investors also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's key US macro releases – the Advance Q3 GDP print. This will be accompanied by Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, followed by Pending Home Sales data. This, along with Fed Governor Christopher Waller's scheduled speech, will influence the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide short-term trading impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3796
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3666
|Daily SMA50
|1.3595
|Daily SMA100
|1.3434
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.381
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3741
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.