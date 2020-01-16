USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, around 1.3035 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD remains depressed for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Oil prices rise on US-China trade deal optimism and underpinned the loonie.
  • The USD struggles to find buyers and weighed further ahead of US retail sales.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 1.3035 region.

Oil prices rose on the back of the latest optimism over the long-awaited US-China phase one trade deal, which eventually underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure.

However, the fact that the outcome was nearly priced in the market, the announcement did little to impress the US dollar bulls. Meanwhile, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the USD and helped limit the downside.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the key 1.30 psychological mark, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move ahead of Thursday's release of the US monthly retail sales data.

Thursday's economic docket also features the release of Canadian ADP report and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index from the US. This coupled with a scheduled speech by the Fed Governor Michelle Bowman might further produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3037
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3063
Daily SMA50 1.3166
Daily SMA100 1.3191
Daily SMA200 1.3243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.308
Previous Daily Low 1.3034
Previous Weekly High 1.3106
Previous Weekly Low 1.2956
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains after the trade deal, ahead of US retail sales

EUR/USD holds onto gains after the trade deal, ahead of US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, holding onto its gains. The Sino-American trade deal left many topics open and it is unclear if Phase Two talks will start soon. US retail sales are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof

Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof

Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level

Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line

USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line

Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures