USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, below 1.3200 handle

- The post-FOMC USD bearish pressure remains unabated amid sliding US bond yields.
- Weaker oil prices undermine Loonie and might help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
- Investors now eye Tuesday’s economic data and Fed speaks for some short-term impetus.
The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range below the 1.3200 handle, closer to multi-month lows.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar bearish pressure - led by a more dovish shift by the FOMC last week remained unabated on Tuesday in the wake of a follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields.
The negative factor, to some extent, was negated by a mildly weaker tone around Crude Oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie. This eventually turned out to be the only factor lending some support and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Despite the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for global demand and easing threat for an immediate US-Iran military conflict, especially after the US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions on the latter.
Moving ahead, investors will keep a close watch on fresh trade-related headlines, which tend to influence demand for Oil and other commodities as the focus now shifts to a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of G-20 meeting later this week.
In the meantime, Tuesday’s economic docket – featuring the release of Canadian wholesale sales data, followed by the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index and new home sales figures from the US, will now be looked upon for some short-term impetus.
This coupled with speeches by influential FOMC members – including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, might further contribute towards making it an eventful day for FX traders and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.336
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3356
|Daily SMA200
|1.3288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3178
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3247
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD drops back to mid-1.27s on USD comeback
The GBP/USD pair extends its retreat from five-week highs of 1.2784 and drops back to mid-1.27s, as the US dollar recovery gathers pace across the board ahead of the US data and Fed Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs
Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.