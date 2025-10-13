TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD struggles near 1.4000 as recovering Oil prices support Loonie amid subdued USD demand

  • USD/CAD remains on the defensive on Monday amid a combination of negative factors.
  • Recovering Crude Oil prices and Friday’s upbeat Canadian jobs data underpin the Loonie.
  • The USD struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and exerts some pressure on the pair.
USD/CAD struggles near 1.4000 as recovering Oil prices support Loonie amid subdued USD demand
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Monday, though it lacks follow-through selling and holds above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) through the Asian session. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.4000 psychological mark and remain well within striking distance of the highest level since April 10, touched on Friday.

Crude Oil prices open with a bullish gap at the start of a new week and recover a part of last week's slump to a five-month low in reaction to US President Donald Trump's softer tone on the 100% China tariff threat. This helps ease fears of a worsening US-China trade conflict and fuel demand concerns. Apart from this, Friday's better-than-expected Canadian employment report, which showed that the economy added a surprise 60,400 jobs in September, offers some support to the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and consolidates Friday's corrective slide as the risk-on impulse undermines demand for safe-haven assets. Apart from this, bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year and a prolonged US government closure keep the USD bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, is seen as another factor capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair. However, persistent trade-related uncertainties may deter traders from placing aggressive directional bets.

From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 200-day SMA and the 1.4000 psychological mark for the first time since April was seen as a key trigger for the USD/CAD bulls. This, in turn, suggests that any further corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3980-1.3975 area (200-day SMA), which should limit the downside near the 1.3940-1.3935 horizontal support. Moreover, relatively thin liquidity on the back of a holiday in the US and Canada warrants some caution amid a mixed fundamental backdrop.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3350, US-China trade tensions in focus

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3350, US-China trade tensions in focus

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3345 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Pound Sterling despite US President Donald Trump's tariff threat on China. The Bank of England external member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. The US market is closed on Monday for the US Columbus Day.

Gold sits at fresh record highs of $4,060 on US-Sino trade jitters

Gold sits at fresh record highs of $4,060 on US-Sino trade jitters

Gold price holds close to record highs at $4,060 in the Asian session on Monday. The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China underpin the haven demand for the precious metal. However, US President Trump's softened stance on China could limit the Gold upside. 

Week ahead: Markets may grow wary of US shutdown and the lack of US data

Week ahead: Markets may grow wary of US shutdown and the lack of US data

US shutdown reaches a critical stage; dollar benefits from lingering uncertainty. US CPI report may be published but the Fed needs more data to justify the rate cut. No end to the yen’s suffering, as dollar/yen trades at intervention territory. China is potentially preparing for new support measures and a looser PBoC stance. Key jobs data in the UK and Australia; commodity currencies in need of a boost.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Bitcoin, crypto market experience largest decline in 2025 as Trump threatens fresh tariffs on China

Bitcoin, crypto market experience largest decline in 2025 as Trump threatens fresh tariffs on China

Bitcoin briefly declined nearly 10% on Friday as the crypto market took a sharp downturn following US President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers