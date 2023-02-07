USD/CAD struggles near 1.3400 mark amid rising oil prices, modest USD weakness

- USD/CAD meets with some supply on Tuesday and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- Recovering oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind amid a softer USD.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations to limit losses for the USD and the major.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and snaps a three-day winning streak to over a two-week high, around the 1.3475 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just above the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
Crude Oil prices build on the overnight goodish rebound from a nearly two-month low and gain traction for the second straight day amid optimism over a recovery in fuel demand. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a modest US Dollar weakness, exerts downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a combination of factors helps limit losses for the major, at least for the time being.
Worries about economic headwinds stemming from the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China and rapidly rising borrowing costs might continue to act as a headwind for the black liquid. Apart from this, fresh speculations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance should lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's scheduled speeches later during the North American session. Investors will look for fresh cues about the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, could determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics will be looked upon for some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3383
|Daily SMA50
|1.3498
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3476
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
