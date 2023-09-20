USD/CAD struggles below 200-day SMA, flat-lines around mid-1.3400s ahead of FOMC decision

- USD/CAD lacks any firm direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Wednesday.
- Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision.
- Retreating Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the major.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3380-1.3375 region, or its lowest level since August 10 and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trade around mid-1.3400s, nearly unchanged for the day as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the current range of between 5.25% and 5.5%, though might still keep the door open for at least one more rate hike by the end of this year. The Fed is also anticipated to reiterate its stance that interest rates will remain higher for longer in the wake of the recent resurgence in US consumer inflation and signs of a resilient economy. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the USD to hold just below a six-month peak set last week. Apart from this, retreating Crude Oil prices, from over a ten-month high touched on Tuesday, seem to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and lend some support to the USD/CAD pair. The ongoing decline in Oil prices could be attributed to some profit-taking and is more likely to remain limited in the wake of concerns about a tight global supply, bolstered by extended production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Furthermore, hopes for a demand recovery in China – the world's top Oil importer – should act as a tailwind for the black liquid.
Adding to this, reviving bets that the Bank of Canada (BoC) could hike interest rates again in the wake of a larger-than-expected jump in domestic consumer inflation could benefit the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and cap the USD/CAD pair. In fact, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the headline CPI accelerated to the 4.0% YoY rate in August as compared to consensus estimates for a rise to 3.8% from 3.3% in the previous month. This might force the BoC to raise interest rates further, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3456
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3567
|Daily SMA50
|1.3423
|Daily SMA100
|1.3401
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.349
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3379
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3639
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3493
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3422
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3499
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.