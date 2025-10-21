The USD/CAD pair edges higher to near 1.4045 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) softens against the US Dollar (USD) on a decline in crude oil prices. The Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September will be the highlight later on Tuesday. Also, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak.

Crude oil price declines to a five-month low as supply glut fears mount, which undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and create a tailwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the CAD value.

Meanwhile, US-China trade tensions ease after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that 100% tariffs on China are unsustainable and he still plans to meet China’s President Xi Jinping. Investors will closely monitor further updates on US-China trade talks. Any signs of de-escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could lift the Greenback against the CAD in the near term.

However, the US federal government shutdown has entered its fourth week with no clear end in sight, marking the third-longest funding lapse in modern history. The GOP-backed bill failed to pass the Senate for the 11th time on Monday. The 50-43 vote fell mostly along party lines. Concerns that the extended US government shutdown could impact economic activity could drag the USD lower.