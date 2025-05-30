USD/CAD sticks to modest intraday gains above 1.3800 ahead of US PCE data

USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on Friday amid a modest USD uptick.

Weaker Oil prices undermine the Loonie and further support the major.

Traders now await the US PCE Price Index before placing directional bets.

The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.3860 area, or a one-week high. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains around the 1.3815 region heading into the European session as traders keenly await the release of the crucial US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index.

The crucial US inflation report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, some repositioning trade assists the USD to attract some dip-buyers following Thursday's dramatic turnaround. Apart from this, weaker Crude Oil prices undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a tailwind for the currency pair.

Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, still seems elusive in the wake of concerns about the worsening US fiscal situation. Furthermore, traders have been pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further this year, which might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Adding to this, diminishing odds for a Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cut in June could support the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and also contribute to capping the USD/CAD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from sub-1.3700 levels, or the year-to-date low touched on Monday. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair remains on track to register modest weekly gains, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.