- The market mood is upbeat as the US stocks indexes are in the green.
- Falling crude oil prices boost the US dollar prospects versus the Loonie.
- BoC’s Tim Macklem: Global supply chain bottlenecks are not easing, which means inflation might not be temporary as expected.
The USD/CAD is flat during the New York session is trading at 1.2362 at the time of writing. Earlier the market sentiment was downbeat due to higher inflationary pressures and central banks reducing the pandemic-era stimulus programs. However, the market mood has improved, witnessed by US stock indexes, recording gains of 0.24% and 52%, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, which is flat at press time.
Crude oil prices falls for the first time in eight days
In the meantime, crude oil prices are falling. The US benchmark crude oil Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing half percent, trades at $81.55 per barrel, exerting additional pressure on the commodity-oil-linked Canadian dollar.
The US Dollar Index, a basket that measures the performance of the US dollar against six peers, declines 0.04%, sits at 93.94, whereas the US T-bond yields rise, with the 10-year note up two and a half basis points, at 1.60%.
On October 14, the Bank of Canada Governor, Tim Macklem, said that global supply chain bottlenecks “are not easing as quickly as expected,” meaning that inflation in Canada and IMF members will probably take longer than foreseen to come down.
On the macroeconomic front, the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Business Outlook Survey (BoS) for the Q3 unveiled on Monday that the business sentiment continued to improve, with the BoS indicator hitting a record high of 4.73, compared to 3.96 in the second quarter.
According to the report, “Many businesses face supply constraints that will limit their sales and put upward pressure on their costs.” Furthermore, 45% of the companies interviewed on the survey expect the Consumer Price Index to rise above 3% over the next two years. However, half of those firms say that “drivers of higher inflation are temporary.”
In the US economic docket, the Industrial Production shrank 1.3%, worse than the 0.2% increment expected by analysts. Moreover, Capacity Utilization fell from 76.2% in August to 75.2% in September.
USD/CAD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2362
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2602
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.25
|Daily SMA200
|1.2507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2498
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares early losses, looks for direction around 1.1600
EUR/USD dropped to 1.1570 area in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to recover toward 1.1600 as investors look for a fresh catalyst that can help them determine the next short-term direction.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
Gold bears retain control despite sideways trading
Dismal Chinese data undermined the market’s mood at the beginning of the week. US Treasury yields will likely lead the way in a light macroeconomic week. XAU/USD is trading between Fibonacci levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate after making massive gains. A false breakout above an ascending triangle could trigger a deeper corrective move. Strong support exists if a deeper pullback does occur.
AMC stock price: AMC Entertainment extends gains as Halloween Kills hits theaters
NYSE:AMC gained 1.67% during Friday’s trading session. AMC Apes are celebrating Ken Griffin’s birthday in a unique way. Meme stocks cool off to close out a hot week.