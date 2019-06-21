USD/CAD steadily climbs beyond 1.3200 handle, fresh session tops

- The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets.
- Bullish Oil prices underpin Loonie and further collaborate towards capping.
- Disappointing Canadian retail sales provide a minor lift ahead of US data.
The USD/CAD pair ticked higher during the early North-American session, with bulls now looking to extend the attempted recovery further beyond the 1.3200 handle.
After an initial dip to an intraday low level of 1.3162 - back closer to near four-month lows set in the previous session, the pair managed to find some support at lower levels and ticked higher on the last trading day of the week. However, a combination of negative forces failed to provide any strong impetus or assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery.
The US Dollar remained on the defensive in the wake of the latest dovish shift by the FOMC, clearly indicating that it remains ready to ease monetary policy to support economic growth and combat subdued inflationary pressure. This coupled with the ongoing bullish run in Crude Oil prices, fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated towards capping the intraday uptick.
Meanwhile, the disappointing release of Canadian monthly retail sales figures, coming in to show a sharp deceleration to 0.1% in April as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised solid growth of 1.3% and worse than 0.3% expected, seemed to be the only factor lending some support to the major.
Friday's economic docket also features the release of flash manufacturing PMI and existing home sales data from the US, which might now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3202
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3384
|Daily SMA50
|1.3411
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1300 after upbeat EZ data, amid US-Iran tensions
EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD has consolidated its losses below 1.2700 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY clings to daily gains near mid-107s ahead of US data
10-year US T-bond yield rebounds following the sharp drop below 2%. Greenback fluctuates in a narrow band above 96.50 handle. Coming up: Existing home sales, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.