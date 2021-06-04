USD/CAD steadies below 1.2100 following NFP-inspired drop

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell sharply in the early American session.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose less than forecast in May.
  • Employment in Canada declined by 68,000, Unemployment Rate rose to 8.2%.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level in a week at 1.2134 on Friday but turned south in the second half of the day. After dropping to a daily low of 1.2070, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.15 on the day at 1.2083. For the week, the pair remains on track to close little changed.

Renewed USD weakness drags USD/CAD lower

Earlier in the day, the uninspiring May jobs report from the US caused the greenback to come under heavy selling pressure. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 559,000, missing the market expectation of 650,000. Underlying details of the publication showed the Labor Force Participation edged lower to 61.6% from 61.7 in April.

With these figures suggesting that the Fed won't rush to start tapering discussions, the US Dollar Index erased a large portion of Thursday's gains and is currently losing 0.37% at 90.15. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4%.

On the other hand, Statistics Canada announced that Employment in Canada fell by 68,000 in May, compared to analysts' estimate of 20,000, and limited CAD's gains. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate ticked up to 8.2% from 8.1%.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2083
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2089
Daily SMA50 1.2321
Daily SMA100 1.2488
Daily SMA200 1.2764
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.212
Previous Daily Low 1.203
Previous Weekly High 1.2142
Previous Weekly Low 1.2029
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2232

 

 

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls

XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls

Bad news for the US economy is good for gold – Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 559,000 in May, below 664,000 expected and on top of only meager upward revisions. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P. 

Read more

