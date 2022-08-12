- USD/CAD treads water around the lowest levels in two months.
- Global markets jitter as Fed policymakers resist cheering easy inflation figures.
- OPEC, IEA oil demand forecasts join cautious mood to weigh on energy prices.
- Flash forecasts for August month Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be crucial for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD dribbles inside a choppy range between 1.2760 and 1.2770 during Friday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair traces the market’s inaction even as the sour sentiment underpins the US dollar's rebound from the lowest levels in six weeks.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to consolidate the weekly losses around 105.25 by the press time.
The greenback’s latest gains could be linked to the comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Day who backed opportunities of witnessing another 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike in September, while also suggesting an upfront 0.50% rate hike to be sure. Previously, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans sounded grim. That said, Fed’s Kashkari mentioned that he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. Further, Fed policymaker Evens stated, “The economy is almost surely a little more fragile, but would take something adverse to trigger a recession.” Fed’s Evans also called inflation "unacceptably" high.
It should be noted that the Fed policymakers’ latest comments contrast with the recent easing in the US inflation data and firmer employment numbers.
On Thursday, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July tracked the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) while easing to 9.8% YoY versus 11.3% prior and 10.4% market forecasts, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday. Details suggest that the monthly PPI dropped to the lowest levels since May 2020, to -0.5% compared to 1.0% expected and 0.2% prior, which in turn signaled more easing of inflation fears. Elsewhere, US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 262K for the week ending August 6 versus 263K expected and downwardly revised 248K prior.
On a different page, softer prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil also put a floor under the USD/CAD pair. That said, WTI crude oil prints a 0.30% intraday loss at around $93.00, snapping a three-day uptrend, amid downbeat demand forecasts for 2022 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), published on Thursday, appear to weigh on the quote.
Also read: WTI eases towards $93.00 on OPEC/EIA demand forecasts, USD rebound
Against this backdrop, Wall Street began Thursday on a positive side before closing mixed while the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied 10 basis points (bps) to 2.88% at the latest. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive at around 4,215 and the US Treasury yields remain firmer by the press time.
Looking forward, the first impressions of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August, expected at 52.5 versus 51.5 prior, will be important to watch for clear directions.
Also read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Good news for the dollar but not for households
Technical analysis
Although the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.2745 challenges the USD/CAD bears, recovery moves need validation from the 1.2800 resistance, comprising the 100-DMA, to convince the buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2868
|Daily SMA50
|1.2879
|Daily SMA100
|1.2796
|Daily SMA200
|1.2744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2792
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A test of sacred 61.8% Fibo at 0.7050 looks imminent
The AUD/USD pair has declined gradually below 0.7100 after printing a high of 0.7135 on Thursday. The asset has tumbled after sensing exhaustion in the upside momentum. However, that doesn’t warrant a bearish reversal for now but a corrective move, which is healthy for a decent uptrend.
USD/JPY: Bulls move in for the kill, 134 the figure eyed
USD/JPY are taking over in a bid for the greenback. The pair breakout could see the price move in on the neckline before the day is out for a test above 134 the figure. USD/JPY has been picked up by the bulls at a discount and is on the verge of a significant bullish correction.
Gold sellers seek acceptance below $1,800 ahead of US Michigan CSI
Gold price remain mildly offered as bears attack short-term key support line. Market’s inaction amid a light calendar restricts immediate XAU/USD moves. Inflation, Fed and China are in focus after the recent risk-positive data stream.
This subtle cue suggests Shiba Inu price will see a tumble
Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!