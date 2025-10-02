USD/CAD stays near 1.3950 as traders adopt caution after US government shutdown

USD/CAD holds ground amid market caution following the US government shutdown.

The September US Nonfarm Payrolls report will not be released on Friday, as the Labor Department has temporarily suspended operations.

The commodity-linked CAD may gain ground due to improving Oil prices.

USD/CAD holds ground for the third successive session, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the pair may face challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggles after the United States (US) government shutdown.

The US federal government shut down on Wednesday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal, resulting in a deadlock. The September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be released on Friday, as the Labor Department has paused virtually all activity.

The US ADP Employment Change report, released on Wednesday, showed that private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September and annual pay growth was up 4.5% year-over-year. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.

The USD/CAD pair could also lose ground as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from improving Oil prices. It is worth noting that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price rises to near $62.00 per barrel at the time of writing. However, crude Oil prices remain close to four-month lows amid oversupply concerns. OPEC+ is set to meet this weekend, sparking speculation it may raise output beyond plans.

Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.7 in September 2025 from 48.3 in August, signaling a continued contraction in factory activity. This marked the eighth straight month of decline in the manufacturing sector.