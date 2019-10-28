- US Dollar Index stays calm despite uninspiring data.
- Oil loses traction after rising on renewed US-China trade optimism.
- FOMC is expected to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
After climbing higher toward the 1.31 handle during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure as the CAD capitalized on rising crude oil prices and gathered strength against its rivals.
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday said that they were "ahead of schedule" with finalizing the phase-one of the trade deal with China and added that he was expecting to sign the deal at the APEC meeting in Chile in November to ease worries over a dismal demand outlook. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a fresh monthly high of $56.90 on these comments but erased its gains to return to the $56 area.
USD waits for FOMC
On the other hand, today's data from the United States revealed that the trade deficit narrowed to $70.4 billion in September from $73.06 billion in August. Other data showed that the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index slumped to -0.45 from 0.15 and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to -5.1 to miss the market expectation of 1.4.
The Greenback largely ignored the data and the US Dollar Index extended its sideways grind near the 97.70/80 area as investors seem to be refraining from making large bets ahead of Wednesday's critical Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Previewing the event, “Given the lack of pushback against that pricing by the recent parade of Fedspeak, it’s a relative safe prediction that they deliver another cut to take the fed funds target range to 1.50-1.75%,” said Deutsche Bank analysts.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3064
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3207
|Daily SMA50
|1.324
|Daily SMA100
|1.3212
|Daily SMA200
|1.3281
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3052
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3036
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term
Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%. The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity. USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.
Gold slides to session lows, farther below $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.