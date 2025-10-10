USD/CAD stays above 1.4000 near six-month highs as Oil prices drop

USD/CAD moves little after reaching a six-month high of 1.4033 in the previous session, trading around 1.4020 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair gained around 0.5% on Thursday as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) faced challenges amid lower crude Oil prices.

Lower Oil prices put downward pressure on the CAD as Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price is trading around $61.20 per barrel at the time of writing. Oil prices came under pressure as geopolitical risk premiums declined following the recent agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

The USD/CAD pair inches lower as the US Dollar (USD) halts its four-day winning streak. However, the pair may further appreciate as the Greenback gains ground amid increased risk aversion, driven by the ongoing government shutdown. The US Senate remained deadlocked on legislation to end the government shutdown on Friday.

However, the Greenback may face challenges due to prevailing dovish sentiment surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday that inflation has come in much less than she had feared. Daly further stated that the US central bank is projecting additional cuts in risk management.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said that the current outlook poses challenges for judging the stance of monetary policy and deciding the right path forward. Barr also noted that the Fed rate cut in September was appropriate and the current policy rate is still modestly restrictive. He added that it's hard to judge at this point whether the federal government shutdown will leave an imprint on the overall economy.