USD/CAD stalled after a four-day rally, spurred by risk-aversion on China’s economic woes

- USD/CAD advances 0.05% to 1.3551, buoyed by investor concerns over China’s shadow bank and real estate crises.
- US retail sales exceed expectations, supporting the Fed’s stance on maintaining restrictive monetary policy.
- Canadian July Producer Prices rebound with a 0.4% rise, driven by surges in oil and lumber prices.
USD/CAD prepares to finish the week on a higher note, with gains of 0.84%, extending its rally to five straight days but remains unable to claim the 1.3600 figure. Risk aversion continues to take its toll on global equities, sparking flows to safe-haven assets. Hence, the USD/CAD is almost flat, exchanging hands at 1.3545.
Evergrande’s bankruptcy and China’s economic downturn bolster the greenback, while Canadian Producer Prices show recovery
The pair extended its gains on risk aversion, as investors weighed China’s economic woes. Recent data revealed the second-largest economy is deteriorating. At the same time, the shadow bank crisis and real estate turmoil escalated after Thursday’s news that Evergrande filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York.
The US economic docket was light, but recent data showed that retail sales pushing above estimates and a robust labor market justifies the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) need to keep monetary policy at restrictive levels. The latest monetary policy meeting minutes emphasized the Fed’s commitment to bring inflation towards its 2% target, though some officials began to be cautious about upcoming meetings.
In the meantime, the Canadian economic calendar revealed that July Producer Prices rose by 0.4%, exceeding June’s -0.6% plunge, underpinned by oil and lumber prices. Raw materials prices rose 3.5% in July but remained down 11.1% in the year.
The USD/CAD remained on the front foot, but a late uptick in oil prices shifted the USD/CAD negative. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, hovered around two-month highs but retraced to 103.389, almost flat. The US Treasury bond yields pare some of its losses, with the US 10-year Treasury note yielding 4.239%, down four bps.
What to watch?
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD bias remains upward as price action cleared the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3451, though it faltered to clear the May 30 daily low turned resistance at 1.3567, which once reclaimed, as the USD/CAD pair would rally towards the May 26 swing high at 1.3654. If that level is cleared, the year-to-date (YTD) high would be up for grabs at 1.3862.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3541
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3545
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3347
|Daily SMA50
|1.3278
|Daily SMA100
|1.3384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3553
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3496
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3502
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3475
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3623
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
