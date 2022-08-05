  • USD/CAD catches fresh bids following the release of upbeat US monthly employment details.
  • The US economy added 528K jobs in July, and the unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5%.
  • The dismal Canadian jobs report overshadows an uptick in oil prices and fails to benefit the loonie.

The USD/CAD pair builds on the overnight positive move and gains some follow-through traction for the second straight day on Friday. The intraday buying picks up pace in reaction to the upbeat US monthly jobs report and lifts spot prices to a nearly two-week high, closer to mid-1.2900s during the early North American session.

The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 528K jobs in July, surpassing the most optimistic estimates and market expectations for a rise of 250K. Furthermore, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 398K from the 372K, while the unemployment rate also surprisingly edged down to 3.5% from 3.6% in June.

Additional details revealed that the Average Hourly Earnings rose 5.2% YoY and pointed to a further rise in inflationary pressures. The stronger data revives bets for a large Fed rate hike move at the September meeting and pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, is providing a goodish boost to the US dollar.

Apart from this, weaker Canadian employment details weigh on the domestic currency and turn out to be another factor that contributes to the USD/CAD pair's sudden spike over the past hour or so. Statistics Canada reported that the number of employed people fell by 30.6K in July against estimates for an additional 20K jobs.

The combination of aforementioned factors overshadows a modest uptick in crude oil prices, which fail to lend support to the commodity-linked loonie or hinder the USD/CAD pair's positive move. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move, which should allow bulls to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2875
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.291
Daily SMA50 1.286
Daily SMA100 1.2782
Daily SMA200 1.2733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2876
Previous Daily Low 1.2818
Previous Weekly High 1.2947
Previous Weekly Low 1.2789
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.284
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2772
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2946

 

 

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data

EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.01500 in the American morning on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally

GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges below $1,770 amid surging yields

Gold plunges below $1,770 amid surging yields

Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell below $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 4% and jumped above 2.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000

If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000

Bitcoin price shows a fractal formation on a lower timeframe chart, suggesting a potential reversal in the trend. This development hints at a revisit of the four-hour price inefficiency at $21,440, which could extend to $21,115.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures