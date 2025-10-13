The USD/CAD pair loses ground near 1.4000 during the early European session on Monday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) as the upbeat Canadian employment data reduced bets on another Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cut this month.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada held steady at 7.1% in September, better than the estimations of 7.2%. Meanwhile, Canada's economy added 60.4K jobs in September versus -65.5K prior. This figure came in above the consensus of 5K.

The BoC lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) last month to 2.50%, its first cut since March, supporting an economy buffeted by trade uncertainty. Investors see roughly 50% odds the Canadian central bank cuts interest rates at its next policy decision on October 29, down from 72% chance before the data.

Additionally, a rebound in crude oil prices could boost the commodity-linked Loonie and create a headwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.

On the other hand, easing trade tensions between the US and China after US President Donald Trump said trade relations with China “will all be fine” could provide some support to the Greenback.

Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday that he may not follow through on his threat to post a “massive increase of tariffs” on China. Vice President JD Vance echoed those sentiments over the weekend, noting that the US will negotiate if Beijing is “willing to be reasonable,” though he added that the US has “far more cards” if not.