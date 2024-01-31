USD/CAD snaps the four-day losing streak above the 1.3400 mark, eyes on Canadian GDP, Fed rate decision

The USD/CAD pair snaps the four-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The recovery of the pair is supported by upbeat US job openings and consumer confidence data, which lift the US dollar (USD). The Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday will be in the spotlight, with no change in rate expected. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3405, gaining 0.04% on the day. The number of available jobs in the US unexpectedly rose in December to 9.026 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday. It’s the first time openings have popped above 9 million since September. Additionally, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence came in at 114.8 in January versus 108.0 prior, the highest in two years. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Investors believe the Fed will keep the federal funds rate steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. After the Fed meeting, the press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be closely watched. Traders will focus on his word for any hints of a rate cut timeline. Statistics Canada will release the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for November, which is forecast to expand by 0.1% MoM. The Bank of Canada (BoC) said this week that economic growth in Canada has stalled since mid-2023 and is likely to remain around zero in the first quarter of 2024. Stubborn core inflation readings prompted the BoC to keep its interest rate at a 22-year high last week. Meanwhile, the higher oil price due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might cap the downside of the commodity-linked Loonie. Moving on, the Canadian GDP growth number is due on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed monetary policy meeting and press conference. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls will be closely watched by market players. These events could give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.