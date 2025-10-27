TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD slips below 1.4000 due to Fed rate cut bets

  • USD/CAD loses ground as softer US inflation data reinforce the Fed rate cut odds.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods is “off the table.”
  • President Trump set an additional 10% tariff hike on Canada, responding to an Ontario ad aired during the World Series.
USD/CAD slips below 1.4000 due to Fed rate cut bets
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD depreciates after two days of little gains, trading around 1.3980 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges following the release of softer US inflation data on Friday, which helps keep the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts higher. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 96% possibility of another reduction in December.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in September, following a 2.9% the prior month. This reading came in below the market expectation of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the monthly CPI increased 0.3%, against the 0.4% rise seen in August. The core CPI increased 0.2% month-over-month, compared to the market consensus of 0.3%, while the yearly core CPI was up 3.0% in September.

However, the downside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar may receive support amid easing United States (US)-China trade tensions. The top negotiators US and China reached a consensus on major disputes and paved the way for Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet on Thursday to finalize a trade deal aimed at easing tensions.

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that President Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods “is effectively off the table,” while adding that China will purchase soybeans and postpone rare-earth export controls.

President Trump announced on Saturday that he was raising tariffs on Canada by an additional 10% “above what they’re paying now.” The move came in response to an ad from Canada’s Ontario province that aired during the World Series broadcast. Trump had already halted trade talks with Ottawa on Thursday, calling the tariff-related ad misleading.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD remains stronger for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair edges higher as the Euro receives support from after European Central Bank Governing Council member José Luis Escrivá said on Sunday that he is satisfied with current settings for borrowing costs, while inflation is at target, per Bloomberg.

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend.

Gold eyes deeper correction on US-China trade optimism, pre-Fed positioning

Gold eyes deeper correction on US-China trade optimism, pre-Fed positioning

Gold off lows but in the red below $4,100 early Monday as risk flows dominate. US Dollar slips on dovish Fed bets, risk appetite, while US Treasury bond yields climb on easing US-China trade concerns. Technically, Gold risks renewed downside amid a Bear Cross on the 4H chart and bearish RSI.  

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains, gear up for another bullish week

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains, gear up for another bullish week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple extend gains on Monday after rallying more than 5%, 4%, and 10%, respectively, in the previous week amid improving market sentiment. The technical outlook for these top three cryptocurrencies suggests further upside potential, with momentum indicators signaling strengthening bullish momentum.

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Pi Network, and Pump.fun gain bullish momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Pi Network, and Pump.fun gain bullish momentum

Zcash, Pi Network, and Pump.fun emerge as the top performers among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours, with double-digit gains.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers