USD/CAD slips below 1.3300 after Tuesday’s bearish Doji, eyes on BOC

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD pulls back from nine-day high following a bearish candlestick formation.
  • Recovery in oil prices adds to the pair’s weakness.
  • BOC is widely expected to hold monetary policy unchanged, Rate Statements will be the key.

USD/CAD stays on the back foot around 1.3295 during early Wednesday. The quote flashed a bearish candlestick formation on Tuesday and stretches the weakness by the press time amid oil recovery.

Prices of oil, Canada’s main export item, are on the road to recovery as concerns mount that Saudi Arabia and Iraq will push other global producers to accept deeper output cuts during this week’s meeting in Vienna. Also contributing to the commodity’s strength was the latest private inventory survey data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) that dropped from +3.64M to -3.72M.

On the contrary, trade tensions between the United States (US) and rest of the global leaders, especially with China, continue to spread the fears of another full-fledged trade war and the weak global growth going forward. The US House recently passed sanctions on senior Chinese officials while China’s Foreign Ministry urged to stop wrongdoing regarding Xinjiang Act. The dragon nation previously announced sanctions on the US Non-Government Organizations.

Due to this, market’s risk tone has been heavier with the US 10-year treasury yields revisiting familiar territories around 1.70% while Wall Street flash losses since the start of the week.

Although the Bank of Canada (BOC) isn’t likely to alter benchmark interest rates from 1.75%, latest signals from the Canadian central bank highlighted threats of economic resilience due to the macro risk. As a result, markets will be on the lookout for clues to the same in the BOC rate statement. Before that, Canada’s third-quarter (Q3) Labor Productivity numbers, expected +0.8% versus +0.2% prior, could offer intermediate moves.

Technical Analysis

Tuesday’s bearish Doji around multi-day high signals the pair’s pullback to 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3260 ahead of highlighting 200-day EMA, around 1.3235, for sellers. On the flip side, buyers will look for an upside break of November top, close to 1.3330, before targeting October and September months’ peaks near 1.3350 and 1.3385 respectively.

Additional IMportant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3292
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.3297
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3258
Daily SMA50 1.322
Daily SMA100 1.3225
Daily SMA200 1.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3322
Previous Daily Low 1.3282
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3341
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3359

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD off the lows on China Services PMI big beat

AUD/USD off the lows on China Services PMI big beat

The AUD bulls are rescued by a big beat on the Chinese Caixin Services PMI that allows a bounce in AUD/USD from daily lows of 0.6829, reached after Australia's Q3 growth numbers disappointed. Further upside lacks certainty amid US-China tensions. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data. 

USD/JPY News

US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower

US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower

Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October.   The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.

Read more

Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks

Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks

The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus

GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus

GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures