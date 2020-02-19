USD/CAD slides to session low, around 1.3230; erases Tuesday’s positive move

- USD/CAD comes under some fresh selling pressure amid stronger oil prices.
- A subdued USD price action does little to impress bulls or lend any support.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3230 region in the last hour and erased a major part of the overnight positive move.
The pair came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from near one-week tops. The downfall – marking the third in the previous four trading sessions and the fifth in the previous seven – was sponsored by a goodish pickup in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
USD/CAD weighed down by stronger oil prices
Oil prices rose around 1.0% on Wednesday amid optimism over a slowdown in the number of new cases infected by the deadly coronavirus and concerns about supply after the United States (US) moved to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. The US slapped sanctions on Rosneft Trading SA, the Geneva-based unit, which has been Venezuela's primary conduit for brokering cargos.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to multi-month tops. Despite the risk-on mood-led rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, the USD bulls refrained from placing any fresh bets and did little to lend any support to the major or stall the ongoing downfall back closer to the very important 200-day SMA support.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to Wednesday's economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures. This coupled with the release of housing market data and Producer Price Index from the US, and speeches by influential FOMC members might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3233
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3236
|Daily SMA50
|1.3144
|Daily SMA100
|1.3181
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.323
|Previous Weekly High
|1.333
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.30 after upbeat inflation figures
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.30 after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost
Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.
Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.