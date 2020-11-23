USD/CAD slides to fresh session lows, closer to mid-1.3000s

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism led to a modest uptick in oil and underpinned the loonie.
- Dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD and exerted some additional pressure.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, closer to mid-1.3000s.
The pair failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish intray bounce of around 60 pips, instead faced rejection near the 1.3100 mark and was being pressured by a combination of factors. The latest optimism over successful coronavirus vaccine trials revived hopes for a recovery in fuel demand. Apart from this, expectations that OPEC+ will keep output in check led to a modest uptick in crude oil prices. This, in turn, benefitted the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven US dollar, which was already weighed down by speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed. Investors seemed to have started pricing in the possibility of such action as soon as the December meeting amid concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. Hence, the key focus will be on the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, which will play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the USD.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from Monday's release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMIs. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3040-35 horizontal support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the slide back towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The USD/CAD pair might then eventually drop to test monthly swing lows support near the 1.2930-25 area.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3067
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3196
|Daily SMA100
|1.3256
|Daily SMA200
|1.3534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3097
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.