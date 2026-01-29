TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD slide to 1.3530, lowest since October 2024 amid bullish Oil prices and weak USD

  • USD/CAD drifts lower for the third straight day on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
  • Crude Oil prices climb to a four-month top and underpin the Loonie amid the BoC’s neutral policy stance.
  • The uncertainty over Trump's decisions, Fed independence concerns, and rate-cut bets weigh on the USD.
USD/CAD slide to 1.3530, lowest since October 2024 amid bullish Oil prices and weak USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair attracts some follow-through sellers for the third consecutive day and drops to its lowest level since October 2024 during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3540-1.3535 region, down 0.15% for the day, and seem vulnerable to decline further amid a combination of factors.

Crude Oil prices rise to a four-month high due to rising geopolitical risks and continued Chinese buying. Furthermore, a surprise decline in US inventories offsets concerns about oversupply and remains supportive of elevated prices. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a bearish US Dollar (USD), continues to exert downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair and validates the near-term negative outlook.

The USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains well within striking distance of a four-year low amid heightened economic and policy risk linked to US President Donald Trump's decisions. Apart from this, bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs during the latter half of 2026 and the underlying bullish sentiment weigh on the safe-haven buck, contributing to the USD/CAD pair's slide.

As was widely expected, the US central bank left its key policy rate unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the incoming data had shown a clear improvement in the economic outlook. Traders, however, are still pricing in two more interest rate cuts by the Fed in 2026. Moreover, concerns about the Fed's independence keep the USD bulls on the defensive.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) said that elevated levels of economic and geopolitical uncertainty were behind its decision to hold interest rates for the second time on Wednesday. The BoC added further that the uncertainty is bleeding into economic predictions, which now run from cuts to hikes to holds for 2026. The outlook, however, does little to influence the Canadian Dollar (CAD), leaving the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the USD.

Traders now look to the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, which could influence the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favor of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

US Dollar Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-2.41%-2.87%-3.41%-2.11%-3.91%-3.54%-3.76%
EUR2.41%-0.47%-1.01%0.30%-1.54%-1.16%-1.39%
GBP2.87%0.47%-0.53%0.78%-1.07%-0.68%-0.92%
JPY3.41%1.01%0.53%1.31%-0.54%-0.18%-0.40%
CAD2.11%-0.30%-0.78%-1.31%-1.83%-1.46%-1.69%
AUD3.91%1.54%1.07%0.54%1.83%0.39%0.15%
NZD3.54%1.16%0.68%0.18%1.46%-0.39%-0.24%
CHF3.76%1.39%0.92%0.40%1.69%-0.15%0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the mid-1.1900s following the daily close on Wall Street on Thursday. The pair’s vacillating price action comes amid marginal losses in the US Dollar, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision and keep an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces some increasing selling pressure, building on Wednesday’s losses and revisiting the 1.3750 zone on Thursday. Cable’s decline to two-day lows comes in response to the marked advance in the Greenback while traders have started to shift their focus to next week’s BoE gathering.

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold accelerates its daily correction and retests the $5,100 region per troy ounce, turning negative for the day and fading the earlier bull run to all-time highs around $5,600. The precious metal’s steep sell-off comes on the back of the better tone in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $85,000 in the North American session on Thursday, dropping nearly 3% in the one-hour timeframe. The move has seen the largest crypto by market cap erase over 5% of its value within the past 24 hours, briefly reaching $84,400, its lowest level since December 1, according to Binance data.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers