- USD/CAD oscillates in a broader range of 1.2832-1.2892 ahead of US/Canada employment data.
- Canada may announce a job addition against lay-off recorded in June.
- EIA oil buildup report, OPEC+ promise for more supply, and ongoing recession fears have dragged oil.
The USD/CAD pair has slipped below the immediate cushion of 1.2850 as the US dollar index (DXY) displays a subdued performance after the open. On a broader note, the asset is auctioning in a balanced profile chartered in a 1.2832-1.2892 range. The asset is looking for a potential trigger that will guide the further direction of the asset.
On Friday, the US and China will report their employment data. The Canadian economy will likely outperform as investors expect job additions by 20k against the lay-off of 43.2k jobs in June. However, the Unemployment Rate will increase to 5% from the prior release of 4.9%.
On the US job market front, rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and commentaries from giant techs halting the recruitment process for the remaining year will result in a steep fall in employment opportunities. Therefore, investors have estimated 250k job additions in the labor market in July against June’s print of 372k.
Meanwhile, oil prices have slipped to near $90.00 on various bearish catalysts. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a buildup in oil stockpiles, and hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers is drawing a rosy picture for the Fed. Apart from that, OPEC+ has promised to pump 100,00 (bpd) of oil in September. The catalysts reflecting an increment in total supply in times when demand forecasts have slashed dramatically have dragged oil prices swiftly.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2841
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.2858
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
