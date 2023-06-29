USD/CAD sits near two-week high, around 1.3265-70 zone amid modest USD strength

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers for the third straight day and is supported by a stronger USD.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and the major.
- Tuesday’s softer Canadian CPI print undermines the CAD and also lends support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair trades with a mild positive bias for the third successive day on Thursday and is currently placed around the 1.3265-1.3270 region, just below a two-week high touched the previous day.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Wednesday assists the US Dollar (USD) to stand near its highest level since June 15, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Speaking at a European Central Bank (ECB) conference, Powell reiterated that two rate increases are likely this year and did not rule out the possibility of a rate hike at the next FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26. Powell also said that he does not see inflation coming down to the Fed's 2% target until 2025.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is undermined by the softer domestic data released on Tuesday, which showed that consumer inflation fell to its slowest pace in two years. The markets, however, are still pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in July. This, along with a modest uptick in Crude Oil prices, lends support to the commodity-linked Loonie and caps gains for the USD/CAD pair, warranting caution before positioning for any further recovery from the YTD low touched on Tuesday.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront near the 1.3300-1.3310 strong horizontal support breakpoint, above which a bout of a short-covering move could lift spot prices to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the final Q1 GDP print, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with Oil price dynamics, could provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
The focus, however, will remain glued to the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the US central bank's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3269
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3288
|Daily SMA50
|1.3433
|Daily SMA100
|1.3498
|Daily SMA200
|1.3517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3189
|Previous Weekly High
|1.327
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed
EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.