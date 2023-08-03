USD/CAD sits near multi-week top around mid-1.3300s amid bullish USD, softer Oil prices

- USD/CAD stands tall near a multi-week peak touched during the Aaisn session on Thursday.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and lend support.
- The overnight decline in Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and favours bullish traders.
The USD/CAD pair is seen consolidating its recent strong gains to a four-week high and oscillating in a narrow band around mid-1.3300s through the Asian session on Thursday.
The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near its highest level since July 7 touched on Wednesday as investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. Despite the Fitch downgrade of the US credit rating, the incoming upbeat US macro data points to an extremely resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. In fact, the US ADP report showed on Wednesday that private-sector employers added 324K jobs in July as compared to the 189K expected. This comes on the back of the upbeat US GDP print released last week and reaffirms market bets for further policy tightening by the Fed. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which continue to act as a tailwind for the buck and lends some support to the USD/CAD pair.
A stronger USD, meanwhile, offsets the optimism over data showing a substantial drop in US oil inventories over the past week and keeps the black liquid on the defensive for the second successive day. It is worth recalling that the official data showed that US crude inventories shrank by over 17 million barrels during the week to July 28, marking the biggest drawdown recorded since 1982. This indicates a substantial tightening in the markets, albeit does little to lend any support to Crude Oil prices. This, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and offering additional support to the USD/CAD pair. Moreover, the overnight move back above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), for the first time since early June, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive demand for the safe-haven buck and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities. The focus, however, remains on the crucial monthly employment details from the US – popularly known as the NFP report – and Canada on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3354
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3222
|Daily SMA50
|1.329
|Daily SMA100
|1.3409
|Daily SMA200
|1.3458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.