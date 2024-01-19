USD/CAD should find support on dips to the low/mid-1.3400s – Scotiabank

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) edges slightly higher but scope for gains looks limited, economists at Scotiabank report.
Uptrend in place since the start of the year remains intact
USD/CAD has drifted from the high around 1.3540 seen earlier in the week but losses are relatively mild and the broader uptrend in the USD in place since the start of the year remains intact.
Shorter-term trend oscillators are leaning USD-bullish still.
Spot may edge a little lower in the short run as price action corrects from the test of the 50% Fibonacci resistance from the USD’s Q4 drop (1.3538) but the USD should find support on dips to the low/mid-1.3400s absent any sign of a reversal in the USD bull trend at this point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.