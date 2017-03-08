USD/CAD seen at 1.2900 in 12 months on less hawkish BOC - RTRS Poll

USD/CAD seen at 1.2900 in 12 months on less hawkish BOC - RTRS PollBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest Reuters poll of straights showed on Thursday that a majority of them expect the Canadian dollar to drop in the coming months on the back BOC’s not so aggressive stance on further rate hikes.
Key Findings:
Reuters polled 50 FX strategists
USDCAD seen at:
1.2600 in a month
1.2770 in 3 months
1.2900 in 12 months
