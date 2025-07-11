USD/CAD rises to near 1.3700 due to Trump’s 35% tariff rate on imports from Canada

USD/CAD appreciates as Trump announced a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, effective August 1.

President Trump defended his decision by pointing to Canada’s retaliatory tariffs and its unwillingness to cooperate with Washington.

Fed’s Goolsbee does not support the view that Fed should cut interest rates to reduce the cost of government debt.

USD/CAD trades around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Friday after recovering recent losses registered in the previous session. The pair appreciates as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, effective August 1. Trump further stated that the European Union (EU) would receive a letter notifying them of new tariff rates "today or tomorrow."

President Trump justified his move by citing Canada’s retaliatory tariffs and lack of cooperation with Washington, increasing pressure on Ottawa to finalize a trade deal before the deadline. The new measures come on top of existing 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, with Canada being the largest supplier of both metals to the United States (US).

Moreover, Trump unveiled on Wednesday tariff demand letters, including a 50% rate on Brazil, a 30% rate on Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Sri Lanka, and a 20% rate on goods from the Philippines, which are set to hit in August, per Bloomberg.

The US Dollar (USD) extends its gains due to evolving monetary policy signals. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said late Thursday that he does not support the arguments that the US central bank should cut rates to make government debt cheaper, the mandate is on jobs and prices.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the June 17–18 meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated that policymakers largely maintained a wait-and-see stance regarding future interest rate decisions.