USD/CAD rises to near 1.3700 as US Dollar trades firmly

USD/CAD refreshes weekly high near 1.3700 amid strength in the US Dollar.

Investors await Trump’s announcement regarding fresh tariff rates for over seven countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to secure deal with the US by July 21.

The USD/CAD pair extends its recovery move to near 1.3700 during European trading hours on Wednesday, the highest level seen in over a week. The Loonie pair bounced back after revisiting nine-month low around 1.3550, following the release of the better-than-projected United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto gains near the weekly high around 97.80.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.03% 0.03% 0.25% 0.07% 0.11% -0.02% EUR -0.18% -0.13% -0.14% 0.08% -0.07% -0.07% -0.08% GBP -0.03% 0.13% 0.02% 0.22% -0.02% -0.00% -0.04% JPY -0.03% 0.14% -0.02% 0.19% 0.04% 0.06% -0.04% CAD -0.25% -0.08% -0.22% -0.19% -0.12% -0.14% -0.16% AUD -0.07% 0.07% 0.02% -0.04% 0.12% -0.00% -0.01% NZD -0.11% 0.07% 0.00% -0.06% 0.14% 0.00% -0.04% CHF 0.02% 0.08% 0.04% 0.04% 0.16% 0.01% 0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors await the announcement of fresh tariff rates for over seven countries by US President Donald Trump who have failed to close a trade deal during the 90-day reciprocal tariff pause.

On Tuesday, US President Trump proposed 50% tariffs on copper imports during the cabinet meeting, a move that will boost domestic production.

Meanwhile, trade talks between the US and Canada are likely going smooth as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signaled that he will strike a deal in next two weeks. “Aiming to reach a deal with the Us on trade and security by July 21,” Carney said, GlobalNews.ca on Sunday.

On the domestic front, investors await Canadian labor market data for June, which will be released on Friday. The Unemployment Rate is seen accelerating to 7.1% from 7% seen in May. Easing labor market conditions would prompt the need of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

(This story was corrected on July 9 at 11:48 GMT to say, in the third bullet, that Mark Carney is Canada's prime minister.)