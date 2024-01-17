USD/CAD rises to near 1.3500 on market caution, lower Crude oil prices

- USD/CAD continues its winning streak on the upbeat US Dollar.
- The decline in the WTI price weakens the Canadian Dollar.
- US Dollar cheers the market sentiment change due to the Middle East conflict.
USD/CAD extends its gains for the fifth successive session, trading higher near to the 1.3500 psychological level during the Asian session on Wednesday. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East is prompting investors to adopt a cautious stance, which is in turn supporting the US Dollar (USD) against other major currencies, including the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
The decline in Crude oil prices is exerting pressure on the Canadian Dollar (CAD), consequently providing support to the USD/CAD pair. Canada, being the largest oil exporter to the United States (US), is particularly sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is hovering around $72.10 per barrel after recent losses.
The downward pressure on WTI prices is attributed, in part, to a slight increase in net output from US Crude oil production facilities during the week. Additionally, the completion and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada play a significant role in transporting Crude oil from production areas to refineries and export terminals. Canada's increased Crude oil production in November has positioned the country as the fourth-largest global producer of barrels.
On the US side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its winning streak, propelled by improved US bond yields. Traders are showing restraint in pricing in potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), providing upward support for the Greenback. The ongoing possibility of an escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict has shifted the positive market sentiment to caution, leading to increased demand for the US Dollar.
USD/CAD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3329
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.3568
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3525
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3603
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
