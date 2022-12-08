- USD/CAD braces for the biggest weekly gains in ten as it grinds near one-month high.
- Fears of recession, US-China tussles join chatters surrounding Russia to weigh on sentiment.
- Rebound in US Treasury yields favors US Dollar bulls despite pre-Fed inaction.
- Second-tier data/events could offer intermediate moves ahead of important Friday.
USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.3685 as it pares the Bank of Canada (BOC)-led losses during early Thursday. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the US Dollar’s rebound while paying little attention to the recently firmer oil prices, Canada’s main export item.
US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high around 105.35 while bracing for the first weekly gain in three. The greenback’s latest gains could be linked to the corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and the market’s consolidation ahead of the following week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped to the lowest since early September by losing 3.30% on Wednesday. On the same line, the two-year counterpart fell 2.54% amid the rush for risk safety. As a result, the US Treasury bond yield curve, the difference between the long-dated and the short-term bond yields, inverted the most in over forty years and highlighted the recession woes. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields add five basis points (bps) to 3.45%, while the two-year coupons are at 4.295% at the latest.
Other than the rebound in yields, challenges to market sentiment also favor USD/CAD bulls. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons contrasts with the latest comments from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggesting easing the risks of Moscow using nuclear weapons. Furthermore, China’s gradual easing of the Zero-Covid policy appears as a passive reopening and struggles to impress the bulls. Further, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting more tension between the US and China due to the latest bills the US Congress is up for passing. “The US is set to pass legislation revamping US policy toward Taiwan and restricting government use of Chinese semiconductors, moves that appear certain to antagonize Beijing even as President Joe Biden seeks to ease tensions,” said Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil bounces off the yearly low, up half a per cent near $73.00, as demand fears ebb due to China’s easing Zero-Covid policy. However, economic slowdown woes and the firmer US Dollar challenge the black gold prices.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a 0.50% rate hike and weighed on the USD/CAD prices. However, the tone of the Rate Statement appeared dovish and challenged the Canadian Dollar (CAD) buyers.
Looking forward, USD/CAD bulls can keep the reins ahead of today’s weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, as well as Friday’s preliminary prints of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations. However, significant attention will be given to the next week’s Fed meeting as policy doves are flexing muscles of late.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick joins descending trend line from late October, around 1.3685 by the press time, to challenge USD/CAD buyers targeting October’s peak near 1.3810.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3651
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3422
|Daily SMA50
|1.3571
|Daily SMA100
|1.3316
|Daily SMA200
|1.3044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3589
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3632
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0500 ahead of European Central Bank Lagarde’s speech
EUR/USD is oscillating around 1.0500 as investors await a speech from European Central Bank’s Lagarde. Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve policy outlook has muddled investors’ sentiment. The speech from Christine Lagarde will trim obscurity over interest rate policy.
GBP/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.2100 break
GBP/USD renews its intraday low near 1.2180 as it braces for the first weekly loss in five during early Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair defends the bears by trading below a one-week-old descending resistance line, as well as inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold seeks cushion above $1,780 as Fed policy outlook muddles US Dollar
Gold price is looking to build a cushion around the immediate support of $1,782.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal was corrected after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of $1,790.00. Gold price is displaying mixed responses.
XRP price avoids bearish fate, but can bulls manifest $0.506
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish recovery after slipping below a crucial support level. This development indicates that the buyers are still in control and that an upswing is likely to emerge here. However, for Ripple’s bullish outlook to play out, it needs Bitcoin’s support.
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023. The US Manufacturing PMI has fallen below 50 (the dividing line between expansion and contraction) for the first time since March 2020. Also, all relevant yield curves are now deeply inverted.