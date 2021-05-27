USD/CAD reverses an intraday dip to 1.2100 mark, turns flat

- USD/CAD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from one-week tops amid a subdued USD demand.
- A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and should help limit any further losses.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic releases for some meaningful trading opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to the 1.2100 mark during the first half of the European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2115-20 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2140 region and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness, though a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any further losses.
The attempted USD recovery from the lowest level since January ran out of steam amid firming expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose policy stance for a longer period. Bulls looked past the overnight comments from the Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles, indicating that the FOMC is edging closer to begin a discussion about tapering if the economic data come in stronger than expected.
That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields should help to put a tentative floor under the greenback. This, along with a modest pullback in crude oil prices, held traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices edged lower amid concerns about a potential increase in Iranian supplies, which overshadowed optimism over fuel demand recovery.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for the resumption of the recent/well-established downward trajectory. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Prelim (first revision) Q1 GDP, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales – for some impetus.
This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics. This, in turn, should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2109
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2147
|Daily SMA50
|1.2378
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2128
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.