USD/CAD retreats toward multi-month low amid WTI recovery, trade positive headlines

- The geopolitical risk surrounding Iran helps oil extend the latest recovery.
- The US-China trade positive sentiment favors commodity-linked currencies.
- The USD struggles to carry previous strength forward.
With the oil prices gaining on the back of political headlines concerning Iran, USD/CAD retreats to its multi-month lows as it trades near 1.3060 during early Monday morning in Asia.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) dropped Friday after monthly Retail Sales lagged behind the consensus. The overall US Dollar (USD) strength, due to reduced expectations of heavy monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve, also favored the pair buyers.
However, geopolitical factors supported oil, a key export item for Canada, off-late and triggered the quote’s pullback towards multi-month low.
Not only the US but the UK is also now at loggerheads with Iran after the Middle East nation seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz.
Additionally, news reports from China signal the dragon nation’s readiness to import more of the US agricultural products, which in turn offers a boost to the US-China trade deal prospects.
Traders may now await fresh clues from Canadian Wholesales Sales (MoM) for May while keeping an eye over political news/headlines. The Wholesale Sales growth is likely to come in softer at 0.2% from 1.7% earlier.
Technical Analysis
1.3000 continues to be the key support for the pair, contrast to 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.3110 being an immediate upside barrier.
-
- R3 1.3202
- R2 1.3156
- R1 1.3108
- PP 1.3062
-
- S1 1.3013
- S2 1.2967
- S3 1.2919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk aversion could send it sub-1.1180
EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The American dollar has closed the week on a high note as hopes for significant rate cuts faded.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 108.00 level by the end of the week on renewed demand for the greenback but retreated sharply from the level to settle at around 107.70.
Gold falls back into the symmetrical triangle on mixed Fed sentiment
Gold prices on Friday gave back earned ground from the prior session following a dialled back in the markets with respect to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.