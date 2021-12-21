  • The Loonie advances 0.12% versus the greenback amid a risk-on market mood.
  • Rising crude oil prices underpin the Canadian dollar, the US dollar weakens.
  • Canadian Retail Sales rose by 1.6%, more than the 1.0% estimated, the Loonie barely moved.

During the New York session, the USD/CAD grinds lower, trading at 1.2925 at the time of writing. The market sentiment has improved, as shown by risk-sensitive currencies like the CAD, the GBP, and the AUD got bid in the overnight session, while safe-haven peers drop. 

Positive news regarding vaccines helping tame the Omicron variant improved investors’ mood. That alongside high crude oil prices, with Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark up some 2.55% trading at $70.36 a barrel, underpins the Loonie, which trims some of the last week’s losses, as appetite for the greenback has improved.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance vs. a basket of six rivals, drops some 0.02%, sitting at 96.53.

The Canadian economic docket featured Retail Sales for November. Statistics Canada announced that sales rose by 1.6% on a monthly basis reading, higher than the 1.0% estimated and a strong rebound after September’s 0.6% decline. Retail Sales excluding Autos increased by 1.3%, also stronger than the 0.8% estimations.

Additionally, USD/CAD traders would lean in US macroeconomic data. On Wednesday, the Gross Domestic Product for the Q3 and Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices (PCE) for the Q3, will be released. By Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Good Orders would be scrutinized by market participants.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CAD broke strong resistance found at the December 3 high at 1.2853. In the last two days, the pair has been trading range-bound in the 1.2850-1.2960 area, and as the year-end looms, it could probably remain subdued.

In the event of breaking to the upside, the first resistance would be 1.3000. A clear break of that level would expose November 13, 2020, high at 1.3172.

On the flip side, failure at 1.2960 would open the door for further losses. The first support would be 1.2900. The breach of the latter could send the pair sliding towards the December 3 high previous resistance-turned-support at 1.2853, and then the 1.2800 figure.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2925
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.277
Daily SMA50 1.2579
Daily SMA100 1.2603
Daily SMA200 1.2486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2964
Previous Daily Low 1.2881
Previous Weekly High 1.2937
Previous Weekly Low 1.2706
Previous Monthly High 1.2837
Previous Monthly Low 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2913
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2893
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.281
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300

EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300

EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250

GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250

GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.

GBP/USD News

Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800

Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800

Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.

Gold News

Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash

Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash

Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.

Read more

NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom

NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom

Nike reported earnings after the close on Monday. NKE stock is higher after a beat on revenue and earnings per share. Nike says Vietnam production levels are now back to 80% of prior volumes. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures