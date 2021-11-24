- USD/CAD hovers around 1.2668 after the unveiling of FOMC’s last meeting minutes.
- FOMC Minutes: Some participants would like to adjust the QE’s taper pace and raise rates sooner than anticipated if inflation runs hot.
- The US Dollar Index posts day-after-day new 16-month highs close to 97.00.
The USD/CAD slides from daily tops around 1.2700, down some 0.09%, trading at 1.2661 during the New York session at the time of writing. A risk-off market sentiment spurred demand for the greenback, as it keeps posting new year-to-date highs versus most G8 currencies, except for the Canadian dollar, as the FOMC’s last meeting minutes were unveiled.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve unveiled the last FOMC meeting minutes, which showed that some participants would like to adjust the QE’s taper pace and raise rates sooner than anticipated if inflation runs hot.
According to Reuters, “some participants suggested that reducing the pace of net asset purchases by more than $15B each month could be warranted.” Further added and It is worth noting that “some participants preferred a somewhat faster pace of reductions that would result in an earlier conclusion to net purchases.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, is up 0.41%, sitting at 96.80 at press time, but earlier reached a new 16-month high at 96.93.
Earlier in the New York session, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 20 increased to 199K, better than the 260K estimated by analysts, the lowest since 1969. Further, the US GDP for Q3 grew by 2.1%. In line with market participants’ expectations.
Moving to the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index increased by 4.1% YoY in October, in line with the median economist forecasts and confirmed a 0.4% rise from last month’s upwardly revised reading of 3.7%.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD pair retreated from 1.2700s daily tops, at press time is trading below the November 23 low at 1.2660. In the case of accomplishing a daily close beneath the abovementioned, it could form a gravestone-doji, which indicates intense selling pressure above the open/close of Wednesday’s price action, opening the door for a further downward move.
In that outcome, the first support level would be the psychological 1.2600. A break of the latter would expose the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2557, immediately followed by the 50-DMA at 1.2529, and then the 1.2500 figure.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.25
|Daily SMA50
|1.2534
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2663
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2493
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to bulls amid a bear flag
Gold price attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1,800 amid retreating yields. Fed minutes reveal the policymakers’ readiness to accelerate taper, rate hikes. Gold price confirmed a bear flag on the 4H chart, impending bear cross lurks.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.