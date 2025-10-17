TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD retreats amid US Dollar weakness, Oil price drop

  • USD/CAD retreats to 1.4040, extending its sideways consolidation that has persisted since October 15.
  • The budget deadlock in Washington and rising US-China trade tensions weigh on the US Dollar.
  • Lower Oil prices, however, limit the Canadian Dollar’s upside and help cap the pair’s decline.
USD/CAD retreats amid US Dollar weakness, Oil price drop
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CAD weakens on Friday, hovering around 1.4040 at the time of writing, extending its sideways consolidation since October 15. The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure, hit by the ongoing US government shutdown and persistent trade frictions between the United States (US) and China.

The US Senate failed for the tenth time on Thursday to advance the Republican funding bill that would reopen the government. According to the White House, at least 10,000 federal employees could be furloughed, increasing concerns about the economic consequences of the prolonged shutdown.

At the same time, several members of the Federal Reserve (Fed) have recently expressed support for further interest rate cuts. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he is in favor of another reduction at the upcoming policy meeting later this month, while Stephen Miran argued for a more aggressive easing stance. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 100% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in October, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

On the international front, trade relations between the United States and China deteriorated further on Thursday after US President Donald Trump stated that the two nations were already engaged in a trade war. Later, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent intensified the dispute by referring to China’s top trade negotiator as an “unhinged” wolf warrior – a term used for tough-talking Chinese diplomats – fueling tensions rather than easing them. This uncertain environment is heightening risk aversion and weighing on the US Dollar.

However, the drop in Crude Oil prices, which have hit their lowest level since May on Friday, could limit the downside for the pair. As Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States, falling Oil prices typically weigh on the Loonie’s value.

Meanwhile, Canada’s latest employment figures showed a surprise gain in September, reducing expectations for another interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in October.

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%0.00%-0.49%-0.10%0.31%-0.03%-0.44%
EUR0.06%0.06%-0.42%-0.04%0.37%0.01%-0.38%
GBP-0.01%-0.06%-0.50%-0.11%0.31%-0.04%-0.44%
JPY0.49%0.42%0.50%0.39%0.80%0.44%0.04%
CAD0.10%0.04%0.11%-0.39%0.41%0.08%-0.33%
AUD-0.31%-0.37%-0.31%-0.80%-0.41%-0.35%-0.75%
NZD0.03%-0.01%0.04%-0.44%-0.08%0.35%-0.40%
CHF0.44%0.38%0.44%-0.04%0.33%0.75%0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers