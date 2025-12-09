USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.3860 ahead of US jobs data

The US Dollar remains pinned near two-month lows at the 1.3800 area, with upside attempts so far limited to below 1.3860. The pair has lost about 2% since late November as investors began pricing in a Fed interest rate cut at this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The focus today, however,i s on the Weekly US ADP Employment change and the release of delayed US JOLTS Job Openings data for September and October, which will frame Wednesday’s Fed Decision. The market consensus anticipates steady job openings, at 7.2 million in both months, slightly below the 7.22 million openings seen in August.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Canadian fertilisers, in an event announcing new aid for US farmers, although the impact on the Canadian Dollar was marginal.

The highlight of the week is Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, although Chairman Powell might deliver a hawkish message, lifting the bar for further rate cuts. This view is keeping the US Dollar from falling further.



In Canada, the BoC is widely expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday. The bank cut rates by 25 basis points to the current 2.25% level in October and signalled the end of the rate cycle, and the strong Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures have endorsed that view.