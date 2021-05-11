USD/CAD remains confined in a range near multi-year lows, around 1.2100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to hold steady near the 1.2100 mark on Tuesday.
  • An uptick in US bond yields, weaker risk tone drove some haven flows towards the USD.
  • Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to the major.
  • The lack of follow-through buying warrant caution before positioning for any recovery.

The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was confined in a narrow trading band, around the 1.2100 mark through the first half of the European session.

The pair, so far, has struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of near four-year lows touched in the previous session. The divergence in monetary policies adopted by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve continued acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. Conversely, the Fed maintained its stubbornly dovish bias and reassured to maintain the current accommodative monetary policy deeper into the recovery.

That said, a combination of factors extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit any further losses, at least for now. The US dollar found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, led by speculations that rising inflation might force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Adding to this, a generally weaker tone surrounding the global equity markets further drove some haven flows towards the safe-haven USD. On the other hand, retreating crude oil prices – now down around 0.65% for the day – undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This was seen as another factor lending some support to the USD/CAD pair.

From a technical perspective, extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts further held bearish traders from placing fresh bets. However, the USD/CAD pair's inability to gain positive traction suggests that the recent well-established downtrend might still be far from being over, warranting caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2104
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2493
Daily SMA100 1.261
Daily SMA200 1.2867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2137
Previous Daily Low 1.2079
Previous Weekly High 1.2352
Previous Weekly Low 1.2122
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2017
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2163
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.219

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.

GBP/USD News

200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday

200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday

Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.

Gold News

SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu

SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu

“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.

More Crypto News

Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support

Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support

The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures