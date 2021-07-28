USD/CAD remains choppy below 200-DMA ahead of Canadian CPI, Fed

- USD/CAD returns to the red below 1.2600 despite DXY rebound.
- Firmer WTI prices weigh on the spot amid risk recovery.
- 200-DMA continues to cap the upside ahead key event risks.
USD/CAD is extending its choppy trading into the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 1.2600 heading into the Canadian CPI and Fed monetary policy decision.
The major remains pressured despite the rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields, as a recovery in the risk appetite amid strong European earnings reports diminishes the safe-haven appeal of the US bonds.
The downside pressure in the spot could be attributed to higher WTI prices, as expectations of tighter supplies counter covid fears. Further, chart-based selling also appears to be another catalyst behind USD/CAD’s weakness, especially after the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2603 continues to limit the bullish potential.
Despite the recent leg lower, the currency pair extends its range play between 1.2525-1.2610 levels into the fifth straight session on Wednesday, awaiting a breakout in either direction depending on the Fed outcome.
The Fed is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy settings, although any hints on the taper timing could be a big market mover, impacting the US dollar valuations significantly.
Also, of note remains the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, with the Bank of Canada (BOC) core CPI figure expected to ease to 2.4% in June vs. May’s 2.8%.
USD/CAD: Technical levels
“From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move stalled near the very important 200-day SMA. The mentioned barrier is pegged near the 1.2605 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength beyond will set the stage for additional gains and accelerate the move towards the 1.2665-70 horizontal resistance. On the flip side, the 1.2555-50 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2525 horizontal zone,” FXStreet’s Analyst, Haresh Menghani explains.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2518
|Daily SMA50
|1.2313
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
Gold’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed
Gold price is rising back above $1800, defending the key support area around $1798 amid a cautious market mood heading into the Fed decision. The sell-off in the Chinese stocks seems to have paused, offering some support to the Asian indices.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....